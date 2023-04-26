Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.60. 398,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,174. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.