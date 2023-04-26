Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 4,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 39,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Birks Group Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BGI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

