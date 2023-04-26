Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Stock Price Up 1%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 4,528,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Bitfarms Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

About Bitfarms

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.