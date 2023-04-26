Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.07. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10,320 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

