BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.69

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BBGet Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.69 and traded as high as C$5.71. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 876,388 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackBerry (TSE:BBGet Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 60.84% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The business had revenue of C$203.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

