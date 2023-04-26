Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,297,000 after buying an additional 476,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after buying an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,299,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,352,000 after buying an additional 267,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

