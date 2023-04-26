Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1,409.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.59. 1,719,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.84. The firm has a market cap of $406.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

