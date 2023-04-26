Bogart Wealth LLC Has $8.14 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,570 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after buying an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,403,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,397,924. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.