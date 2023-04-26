Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1,153.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,294 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,691,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 669,179 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 416,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,861. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

