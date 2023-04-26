Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.73. 6,617,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,532,566. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

