Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 819 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.37 on Wednesday, reaching $239.50. The company had a trading volume of 870,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

