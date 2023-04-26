Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,343,270,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.69. 1,284,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

