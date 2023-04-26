Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded down $8.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,636.85. The company had a trading volume of 143,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,555.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,235.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,721.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.