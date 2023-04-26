Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Shares Bought by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 479,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Boston Omaha makes up 8.1% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 0.3 %

Boston Omaha stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. 32,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $629.04 million, a PE ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Omaha from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

