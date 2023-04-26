Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.14-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13. Boston Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.79-1.81 EPS.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.72.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. 659,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,999. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Boston Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

