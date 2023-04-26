Boundary Creek Advisors LP Invests $5.55 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,000. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.2% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after buying an additional 11,259,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,205,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,288,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,381,000 after buying an additional 2,784,898 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.38. 580,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,696. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.