Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 21,552 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 137.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 234,042 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.35. 103,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

