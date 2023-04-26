Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,846. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.58.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

