Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

