Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average of $203.58. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

