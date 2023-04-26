Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.27

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.27 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 101,972 shares.

Braveheart Investment Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a current ratio of 18.75.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

