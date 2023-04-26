Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BREZ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

