Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.60

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.60 and traded as high as C$15.05. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$15.05, with a volume of 24,792 shares traded.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.60. The stock has a market cap of C$141.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Announces Dividend

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.45%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

