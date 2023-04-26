Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 684,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,018.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. 110,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

