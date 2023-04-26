Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,181 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. 11,104,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,208,018. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

