Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $15.03 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $6.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $653.47. 155,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,135. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $670.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

