Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $20.88 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,299 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.5 %

SBUX traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,348,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,966. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.