Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $26,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,903,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,904,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,152,000 after buying an additional 780,256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.20. 980,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,593. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

