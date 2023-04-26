Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 4,810 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $44,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,716. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

