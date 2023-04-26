Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $363.73. The company had a trading volume of 888,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,439. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $369.65. The company has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

