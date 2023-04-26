Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

