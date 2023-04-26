Brokerages Set Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target at $48.00

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Avient has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $52.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $31,692,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $29,313,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $26,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,684,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after buying an additional 459,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

