Brokers Set Expectations for Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definitive Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.61 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of DH opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.49. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $30.11.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 509,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 341,464 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.