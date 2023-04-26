Brokers Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO opened at $33.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,586 shares of company stock worth $3,881,346 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.