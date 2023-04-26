Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 258,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,911. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

