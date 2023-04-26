Bruni J V & Co. Co. Buys 13,122 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 2.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $884,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 257,161 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,800. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.