Bruni J V & Co. Co. Decreases Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Penske Automotive Group worth $28,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,537 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.77. The stock had a trading volume of 95,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,429. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.