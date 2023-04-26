Bruni J V & Co. Co. Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,457,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,857,000. Brookfield comprises approximately 6.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Stock Performance

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 305,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,768. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

