BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 2,302.2% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYTE Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYTS. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,797,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,855,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 709,468 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,655,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 6.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,262,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTE Acquisition Trading Down 1.5 %

BYTS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,633. BYTE Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.