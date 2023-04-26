CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183,891 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.07% of CAE worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CAE by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,515,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,946,000 after buying an additional 3,423,142 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in CAE by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,524,000 after buying an additional 2,961,939 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CAE by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,001,000 after buying an additional 2,393,259 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,679,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after buying an additional 882,125 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. 45,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $751.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

