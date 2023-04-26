Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 71.1% in April

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the March 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CGO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,655. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
