Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 71.1% in April

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGOGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the March 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,655. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.