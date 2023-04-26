Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 71.1% in April

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the March 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,655. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

