Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $29.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 18.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of GOOS opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $424.81 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

