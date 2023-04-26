Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0903 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $40.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

Featured Articles

