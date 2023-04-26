Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1658 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Canadian Banc Price Performance
Shares of Canadian Banc stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 100,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.03 million, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Banc has a twelve month low of C$12.13 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
Read More
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.