Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1658 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of Canadian Banc stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 100,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.03 million, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Banc has a twelve month low of C$12.13 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38.

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

