Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Centene Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.37 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Centene Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

NYSE:CNC opened at $69.29 on Monday. Centene has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 12.5% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $690,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

