Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 163000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canyon Creek Food Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$527,250.00, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Get Canyon Creek Food alerts:

Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.22 million during the quarter.

Canyon Creek Food Company Profile

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. The company provides fresh soups and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments comprising restaurants and institutions. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Creek Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Creek Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.