Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 19.36%.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of CCBG stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,795. The company has a market capitalization of $511.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

