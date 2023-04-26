CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSTR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CSTR opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 121,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,519.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

