CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 412,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. CareMax makes up about 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Stock Performance

Shares of CMAXW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.