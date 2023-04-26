Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

CZMWY stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $135.30. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 657. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $99.29 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average is $134.48.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Increases Dividend

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.8144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Carl Zeiss Meditec’s previous dividend of $0.68. Carl Zeiss Meditec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

